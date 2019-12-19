Evers sued over reluctance to release public records

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Transparency Project is suing Gov. Tony Evers on behalf of WITI-TV over his reluctance to release emails to the Milwaukee station under the state's open records law.

Evers released a day's worth of emails after initially denying the station's request. Evers was criticized by open records advocated for initially rejecting the reporter's request because it was not limited to a specific subject.

The station's reporter filed a first request for four weeks of emails, but narrowed that request to a week after Evers rebuffed the first inquiry. His staff attorneys said turning over a block of emails is too burdensome.

The Transparency Project is a law firm dedicated to enforcing open records and open meetings laws.  

 