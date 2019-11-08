Evers wants to raise state workers' minimum wage to $15

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is proposing raising state employees' minimum wage to $15.

Evers' administration quietly released its 2019-21 state employee compensation plan Friday. It calls for raising all permanent state workers' minimum wage to $15 an hour beginning June 7, 2020. It also calls for a 2% across-the-board salary increase in each year of the biennium and raises for prison guards. Their starting wage would increase from $16.65 to $18.22 an hour.

According to Evers' administration, the entire package is expected to cost $84.15 million.

The plan is subject to legislative approval. The Legislature's finance committee has already authorized money to cover the 2% raises and the prison guard raises.

UW-Madison announced Friday that the university will increase the minimum wage for the university’s hourly employees to $15 per hour, starting in the spring of 2020.

“The increase in our minimum wage is a key part of our strategy for helping the university recruit and retain high-quality workers,” says Chancellor Rebecca Blank in a release.

“Employees who will benefit from this increase make important contributions to our teaching, research and outreach missions,” Blank said.

The increase will primarily affect workers in custodial, animal care and food-service positions, the university says. It will not affect temporary or student employees.