Evers will allow drive-up Easter services

Gov. Tony Evers will allow churches to offer drive-up services on Good Friday and Easter, his spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The conservative law firm the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and religious groups asked for clarity earlier Thursday.

"Our intention was always to ensure that people could still practice their faith while also following the public health and safety measures necessary to flatten the curve and keep folks safe," said Evers' spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff.

The Evers Administration points out that under the order churches and religious entities are considered essential, however any gathering in a room or confined space can not include more than ten people. The religious institutions, therefore, would have to work around that limit. Administration officials posited some ways they could do that, such as:



Staying in the parking lots, with the congregants in their cars

Streaming online

Having more services with fewer people in each one

All of the guidelines are available here

Evers last week denied a request from Republican lawmakers asking him to roll back his stay-at-home order that doesn't allow more than 10 people to gather for a church service.

Many churches have moved to broadcasting services online, while others have already been offering drive-up services.

"We are not asking law enforcement to supervise or take enforcement steps against religious gatherings," Baldauff said. "Rather, law enforcement has been working hard to help congregations understand the order and take precautions to keep themselves and their members safe."

