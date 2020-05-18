Evers withdraws virus plan outline amid GOP opposition

Gov. Tony Evers' administration has withdrawn its outline for a new emergency rule to manage the coronavirus pandemic after it came under attack by Republicans.

The state Department of Health Services proposed an outline for a new rule on Thursday, a day after the state Supreme Court struck down Evers' stay-at-home order.

The outline stated that the rule could "re-articulate" parts of the stay-at-home order. The Legislature's rules committee has final say on any emergency rule.

The committee's co-chairman, Republican Steve Nass, demanded Friday that Evers withdraw the outline. The DHS notified legislative leaders Monday it was pulling the outline.