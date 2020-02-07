'Every kennel empty' at Kansas City shelter thanks to Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi

The KC Pet Project says there are no more dogs at its Petco Adoption Center, thanks to The Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi.

After winning Super Bowl LIV, the player celebrated by paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs that were at KC Pet Project.

Thursday night, the shelter said every kennel was empty and wouldn't have been possible without Nnadi's help.

KC Pet Project said it did have a few sponsored dogs at its Zona Rosa Adoption Center, Campus, and in foster homes. You can see those pups at www.kcpetproject.org, along with new adoptables.

"Yay for so many lives saved!" said the shelter.