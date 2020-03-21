Every pet adopted after Wisconsin Humane Society puts out call for help

As coronavirus fears in Wisconsin accelerated earlier this week, the Wisconsin Humane Society knew two things: 1.) They needed to be ready for whatever came their way, and 2.) They had 319 pets who desperately needed homes. What happened next they simply described as, “absolutely incredible.”

“We’re near tears,” the agency wrote in a Facebook post, explaining how just five days ago they let their supporters know the shelter needed to find homes for as many animals as possible.

By Friday, every single one of those pets had a new family.

“Take a moment to let that sink in… 319 animals are snoozing on couches instead of sitting in kennels,” the shelter said. “We couldn’t possibly express how grateful we are.”

According to the post, 159 of the animals were adopted have found their fur-ever homes, while the other 160 were taken as foster pets. When they made the post, they noted anyone who came looking to adopt would only see “the most wonderful sight we could ever hope for at a time like this: ‘Sorry, no matches right now, try again soon!’”

Oh, and all of that magic happened while three of its campuses were closed.

The shelter did point out though, that despite the empty kennels now, there will always be more animals coming in that need help, so they will be hard at work taking care of them soon.

“But for now, we celebrate this tremendous bright spot during an exceedingly difficult time,” they added.

Currently, the Humane Society is only using its Milwaukee and Green Bay facilities for adoptions and they will only do it by appointment. The Racine, Ozaukee, and Door County Campuses remain closed and animals taken in will be moved to the other two facilities.

