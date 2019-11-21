Everything must go: Babe's Grill and Bar online auction opens up

Fans of Babe’s Grill and Bar – and people in need of restaurant supplies – now have their chance to pick up a piece of the longtime Madison restaurant that closed its doors last week after 31 years in business.

Owner Lynn Haker is auctioning everything off as he clears it all out to make way for a new complex that includes nearly 100 housing units – and a spot on the ground floor for his new restaurant.

First, though, Haker has to sell off everything currently in the west side restaurant and planned to auction it all off. On Thursday, the online auction opened HERE.

It includes food service equipment, furniture, TVs, beer signs and taps, bar equipment and more.

"This is the last part of Babes here," Haker explained. "All the memorial from all the years, kitchen chairs, equipment. Everything is on its way out. its a bitter sweet moment for us, but it's the final hurrah."

Construction work on the new complex begins next month and is expected to take more than a year.

