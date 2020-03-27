Evictions and foreclosures suspended in Wisconsin

A new order from the Department of Health Services will temporarily suspend most evictions and foreclosures in Wisconsin as the state continues to battle the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Gov. Tony Evers’ office, the new order will bar landlords from evicting their tenants unless there is a threat of serious physical harm to another person. Mortgagees will not be able to commence civil action toward a foreclosure for 60 days.

“During this time individuals, families, and small businesses may see disruptions in paychecks due to losing hours, tips, business, or employment. This is another step we can take to prioritize the health and safety of Wisconsinites during this public health emergency,” said Gov. Evers.

Evers announced the new order in a statement Friday afternoon, saying he was directing DHS to issue it. The statement notes it does not relieve a tenant or homeowner’s obligation to pay their rent or mortgages and that Wisconsinites who can continue paying are urged to do so.

“Evictions and foreclosures pose a direct and serious threat to the health and well-being of Wisconsinites, ensuring they are able to keep a roof over their heads and those in social services can prioritize assisting those who currently do not have shelter is critically important,” Evers continued.