Evjue Foundation matches $100,000 for Care Box Challenge

The Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of the Capital Times, has given Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin $100,000 to be used to match the next $100,000 in gifts to the Care Box Challenge.

For as little as $10, you can help a local family in need through the Care Box Challenge. Each care box will be filled with healthy, fresh food and non-perishable staples.

Second Harvest Foodbank is anticipating that it will need to distribute 100,000 boxes of food to those impacted by the cancellation of schools and closure of many businesses.

"We are incredibly grateful for this gift from The Evjue Foundation," said Michelle Orge, president and CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

"It comes at a time when the cost of doing our work is rising sharply to meet the drastic increase in need. We are honored to know that an organization like The Evjue Foundation, which makes such a tremendous difference in our community, believes in our ability to meet the needs of those facing hunger," Orge adds.

According to Paul Fanlund, Editor & Publisher, The Capital Times, and a member of The Evjue Foundation’s Board of Directors, “The Evjue Foundation has a 50-year record of helping those most in need in and around Madison. We can think of no better way in the COVID-19 crisis than this support of Second Harvest, which we have long admired for its success in combating hunger.”

