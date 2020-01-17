Several inches of snow expected late Friday into Saturday

Ready or not - here comes the snow!

Ready or not... Here comes SN❄️W ⛄️☃️



Here's how this winter storm could play out.



Widespread snow develops Friday afternoon.



Widespread snow continues overnight into Saturday. A wintry mix could impact the WI-IL border. The snow will wrap up Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/SzEbEazlCh — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 17, 2020

A strong storm system will bring in a round accumulating snow Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for the entire area Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

Track the storm as it moves through southern Wisconsin with the NBC15 Weather Authority app. Get alerts specific to where you are and follow the system on the interactive radar. Click the link to download it today. iOS | Android

SNOWFALL & ICE ACCUMULATIONS

Widespread snowfall totals will be between 3-6". The heaviest snowfall totals will likely fall north of Madison. The northern part of the area will likely see between 4-8" of snow. Madison will likely see between 4-6" of snow. Snowfall totals closer to the WI-IL state line will likely be between 2-5".

A glaze of ice will be possible across the entire area However, places near the WI-IL state line will have the best chance of seeing any ice accumulate. This is where 0.1" of ice is possible.

Heavy SN❄️WFALL will be possible Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Here's my latest snowfall total forecast.



A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for the entire area Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/E0isPENBgb — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 17, 2020

SNOW TIMELINE

Snow will develop from west to east across the area this time afternoon. Snow and snowy/slick roads will likely impact the evening commute.

WINTER STORM & TRAVEL IMPACT TIMELINE



Snow will develop from west to east across the area this afternoon. Falling snow and snowy/slick roads will impact the afternoon commute.



Traveling will likely be very difficult tonight through Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/UfznSaxVtA — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 17, 2020

Snow will likely make the jump over the Mississippi River after lunchtime and impact Viroqua, Boscobel, Mineral Point and Platteville between 1-4 p.m. Madison, Baraboo, Janesville and Monroe will likely start to see snow between 3-6 p.m. Places east of Madison probably won't see snow until after 5 p.m.

The widespread snow will likely continue through the overnight. There is a chance freezing rain and sleet could mix in with the snow at times. Madison and places closer to the WI-IL state line will have the best chance of seeing a wintry mix develop overnight. The snow will wrap up from west to east across the area Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon.

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Falling snow and snowy/slick roads will likely impact the evening commute. Traveling will become the most difficult Friday night into Saturday morning. Patchy blowing and drifting snow will be possible Saturday afternoon. Expect a west wind at 20-25 mph Saturday afternoon. Wind gusts could be up to 35 mph.

Much colder air will follow the snow. Temperatures will drop throughout the day on Saturday. Temperatures in the morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. By the afternoon, temperatures will only be in the teens. Expect a gusty west wind at 20-25 mph too. Wind gusts could be up to 35 mph.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks cold. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the teens. Overnight lows will be near 0 degrees.