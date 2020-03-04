Ex-Packers WR coach Whitted takes same position at Wisconsin

Former Green Bay Packers wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted has accepted the same position at Wisconsin.

The Packers fired Whitted on Jan. 30 after one season. Whitted had been Colorado State's wide receivers coach for seven seasons before joining the Packers staff.

During Whitted's stint at Colorado State, Rashard Higgins in 2014 and Michael Gallup in 2017 were finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation's top college receiver.

Whitted played in the NFL from 1998-2006 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Oakland Raiders.