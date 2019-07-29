Exact Sciences to purchase genetic research company for $2.8 billion

Madison-based Exact Sciences Corp. announced Monday that it is buying genetic research company Genomic Health for $2.8 billion.

Exact Sciences, a molecular diagnostics company, said in a press release that the transaction has been approved by the boards of both companies, and the buyout is expected for be complete by the end of 2019.

"Uniting the best minds and molecular diagnostics capabilities will advance the fight against cancer. Combining industry pioneers Exact Sciences and Genomic Health is a pivotal step toward building the leading cancer diagnostics company in the world," said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences, in the press release.

Exact Sciences said the combined company is expected to generate about $1.6 billion by 2020.

According to the agreement, Exact Sciences will purchase Genomic Health for $72.00 per share in a cash and stock transaction.

