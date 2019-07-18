Excessive heat Friday then cooler weekend

Friday could be the hottest day of the summer as temperatures are expected to run in the mid to upper 90's. When you factor in the humidity the air will feel like 105-110°F.

Heat safety precautions should be taken to avoid dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. We recommend avoid being outside during the peak heating of the day from 11 a.m-5 p.m.

A cold front will sweep through the area on Saturday which will bring with it some much needed relief from this heat. Current forecast data suggest daytime highs could be below average next week.