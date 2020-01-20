Exchange at Madison city meeting goes viral on Twitter

The owner of the up-and-coming spot, Canopy, and Madison City Alder Michael Donnelly shared an exchange at the city's Liquor License Review meeting on Jan. 15. A short version has gone viral on Twitter getting more than 31,000 likes.

"Besides amazing deals on drinks, the best staff, and a beautiful venue, our mission is to bring people together. We are planning on providing service for the community, so please reach out to us," says the About section on Canopy's Facebook page.

Canopy owner, Austin Carl, made his plea for a liquor license and was denied by the city committee on Jan. 15. He will need to return on Feb. 19 if he hopes to serve alcohol.

City Adler Marsha Rummel says community members hope to see a business plan for Canopy. It is located where the former club Prism once stood. Rummel says neighbors want the process of Canopy moving in to be slowed down.

"We also learned that the restaurant-café portion of the business will require a conditional use process and approval by the Plan Commission. The café will be delayed," Rummel said in her District update.

