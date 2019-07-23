Excitement builds as Ian's opens in Garver Feed Mill building

It's a giant building that has sat on Fair Oaks Avenue since 1906 -- The Garver Feed Mill. A space once dedicated to animal feed, now is dedicated to it's community.

"I give credit to those folks in the neighborhood that saw something and fought very hard to make sure this building wasn't torn down," Baum Revision Project Manager, Bryant Moroder said.

Moroder says renovating the Garver Feed Mill took Baum Revision five years. It is the first project the development company has done in Madison, following others they've completed in Chicago, and Minneapolis.

"I joke that my beard wasn't grey when we first started an that is the honest to God truth," Moroder joked.

Moroder is eager to see more tenants, like Ian's Pizza, to start open their businesses in the 60,000 square foot facility. This marks the third Madison location for the popular pizza franchise.

Ian's Pizza General Manager Adam Magy says they are happy to see everything come together after planning for four years. He believes the community will embrace them and the new space.

Ian's is one of the eleven tenants that can fit inside the Garver Feed Mill. Other businesses include Ledger Roasters, Perennial-East (yoga), Surya Café, Briar Loft (a boutique floral business), Nessalla Kombucha, Kosa Wellness, Sitka Salmon, Calliope Ice Cream, and Underground Catering.

The space can also hold 800 people for events. It sits nessled behind one of Madison's most iconic landmarks, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens.