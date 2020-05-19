Exodus from Wisconsin Senate continues with GOP retirement

The exodus in the Wisconsin Senate continues with one of its most conservative members announcing he will not seek reelection.

Sen. David Craig's announcement Tuesday brings to at least seven the number of incumbents who will not be returning next year.

Craig is the second Republican after Sen. Luther Olsen to announce their retirements. Tom Tiffany, of Hazelhurst, was sworn into Congress on Tuesday after winning a special election last week.

Four Democrats announced their retirements and one, former Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, resigned last week to pursue a private sector job. Republicans hold a 19-14 majority.

