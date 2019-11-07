Expanded Verona Road lanes to open this weekend, one year of project remains

Construction crews are finishing the new expanded lanes on Verona Road set to open on Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation states crews will work Nov. 8-10 to complete the remaining repairs and shift traffic onto the new lanes under Williamsburg Way and over County PD.

Overhead signs will direct drivers to interchange ramps and access to local roads.

Nov. 8-9





One lane will be closed along Verona Road southbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Minor delays are anticipated through this area.



The lane closure on southbound Verona Road will resume at 7 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday



Northbound Verona Road will be reduced to one lane from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.



A brief closure of the southbound Verona Road ramp to Williamsburg Way is anticipated between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday. Motorists must use alternate routes during this timeframe.



Starting Saturday morning, three lanes will be open for southbound Verona Road traffic under Williamsburg Way and over County PD



Nov. 10-11



One lane will be closed on Verona Road northbound from 5 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.



No ramp closures are anticipated at County PD and Williamsburg Way during these operations.



By Monday morning, three lanes will be open for northbound Verona Road traffic over County PD and under Williamsburg Way.

“We greatly appreciate the public’s continued patience during the project,” said John Vesperman, WisDOT Verona Road Project Chief. “We also value the ongoing partnership with the Verona Road Business Coalition to keep businesses involved throughout the project. We encourage everyone to travel on the new lanes and visit the local businesses!”

In 2020, crews will reconstruct and expand County PD/McKee Road from Fitchrona Road to Commerce Park Drive, including the final configuration for the Verona Road interchange.

The entire Verona Road Project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2020. The project got underway on Feb. 24, 2014.

