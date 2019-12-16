Expect a slick Monday morning commute before a quiet weather week

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

Quiet weather conditions are expected through the week. A couple waves of low pressure will pass by to the north of here between now and Wednesday. We will be far enough to the south that no precipitation is expected. It is looking more and more like we will not have a white Christmas in southern Wisconsin as no precipitation is expected through the early part of next week.

Temperatures will be near seasonal averages both today and tomorrow, but they will turn colder for Wednesday. We will bounce back quickly though with high temperatures near 40 by the end of the week.