Expect significant delays on South Gammon Road

Drivers on Madison's west side near Gammon Road will experience significant delays due to reconstruction of South Gammon Road beginning on Wednesday.

Construction will officially begin Wednesday, March 4. Traffic delays may be less significant to begin, but will increase as the project progresses further into March, according to the City of Madison Engineering Department.

The project impacts South Gammon Road from U.S. Highway 12 and 14 — via the West Beltline Highway — to Mineral Point Road. The project consists of new asphalt pavement, concrete curb and gutter, storm sewer, traffic signals and street lights on South Gammon Road.

A portion of the West Towne Path will be constructed from Grand Canyon Drive to South Gammon Road, which will include an underpass of Gammon Road just north of the Beltline, according to the City of Madison Engineering Department.

Initial work on the project will include utility locating, surveying and setup of temporary traffic signals. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times.

More details on the project can be found on its project web page.