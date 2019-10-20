Experience hand-crafted art at the Woodcarving and Woodturning Show

The 31st Annual Woodcarvers and Woodturners Show and Sale features over 100 tables of art with original art pieces by local artists.

It's also an opportunity to learn more about the art of woodcarving, chain saw carving, or woodturning. There will be demonstrations for both kids and adults and admission is free.

The Woodcarvers and Woodturners Show and Sale will be held on Sunday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Abundant Life Christian School located at 4901 East Buckeye Road in Madison, WI.

The event is sponsored by the Capital Area Carvers of Wisconsin and the Badger Woodturners.