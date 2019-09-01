Experience horse sport driving at the Carriage Classic

See the Midwest’s most elegant and lavishly-appointed equine sport driving event, the Villa Louis Historic Site Carriage Classic, on September 6-8 from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm each day.

Susan Caya-Slusser, Regional Director for the Wisconsin Historical Society, joined NBC15's Gabriella Rusk on the Weekend Morning Show to give a preview of the event.

The event will host the region’s finest horses and over 100 new and restored carriages will compete in a variety of arena and cross-country events.

During the Dousman era, the Villa Louis Historic Site was home to the “Artesian Stock Farm,” a premier standard-bred training facility, known as one of the Midwest’s finest racehorse farms.

Both daily and weekend admission allows spectators to view the Carriage Classic competitions, seating and a tour of the Villa Louis Historic Mansion.

The daily rate is $15 for adults and $7.50 for children, or guests can purchase a weekend pass: $25 for adults and $15 for children.

For more information or to get your tickets, call 608-326-2721 or visit this website.