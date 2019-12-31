Expert steps up to help puppy thrown from car get a new leg

A young dog who lost one of his legs after being thrown from a moving vehicle may soon be getting a new one. An area prosthetist has stepped up to see if he could fashion a new paw for the poor pup.

Kringle captured hearts around the Madison-area after the Dane Co. Humane Society shared his sad story and said the two-month-old puppy, whose currently in foster care, is ready for a new home.

A spokesperson for the shelter explained he was found by woman who saw him thrown from a car window on Park Street. He was taken to the UW Veterinary Care where found he had a fractured leg and they would need to amputate.

Hangar Clinic's Chad Bieri saw Kringle's story and decided to do something about it. So, he has volunteered his time to determine if the dog could use a prosthetic leg and offered his help making one.

Kringle still has some healing to do. Then, Bieri plans to meet with a veterinarian and the family who eventually adopts Kringle to figure out what they should do next.

Kringle is currently recovering with a foster family and once he is healed, he will return to DCHS looking for a fresh start - and a fur-ever home - in the new year.