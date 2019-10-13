Experts warn people to check furnaces amid cold weather

Furnace experts said it's important to check your furnaces for fire hazards.

Shackelford Heating and Cooling said it's important to get the routine maintenance done early and make sure the filters are clean to avoid an emergency.

"Before you really need the furnace, start it up and really make sure that it works so you don't have an emergency call. Other things, if you hear anything or smell anything don't wait, call your dealer to make sure it's not a bigger problem," Mike Hoffer, Shackelford Heating & Cooling Owner said.

Also to prevent fire hazards, furnace experts said to keep the area near your furnace or space heater clear.

