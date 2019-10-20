Explore your family history with the Wisconsin Historical Society

Experts in genealogy teach you how to best use the Society's nationally recognized collections of published and unpublished materials for researching family histories as well as the newest online products for historical and genealogical research.

On Saturday, October 26, there will be a Danish American Genealogy workshop hosted by Heather Nelsen Mullen, the President of the National Danish-American Genealogical Society.

On November 2, the "Records, Record, and More Records" workshop will take place hosted by genealogist Paula Stuart-Warren.

All the workshops will take place at the Wisconsin Historical Society and registration is required.

To learn more, click here.

The programs are geared toward all levels of experience.

If you can't make it to the workshops or would like to use the Wisconsin Historical Society databases at home, you can perform a records search online.

Click here to go to the Wisconsin Historical Society website.