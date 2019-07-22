Explosion investigation update: MG&E says fire originated in ATC equipment

An investigation continues into finding out what caused an explosion at a substation and a fire at another in Madison on July 19. The fires caused massive power outages on one of the hottest days of the year.

The Madison Fire Chief says the two fires were related. Further investigation details are showing the fire at the Blount substation originated in a piece of ATC (American Transmission Company) transmission, according to a press release from MG&E.

They are reporting MG&E distribution equipment was also damaged in the fire. The second fire happened at the ATC portion of the East Campus substation.

MG&E's press release states that ATC is leading the cleanup of the facilities and the investigation into what cause the Blount and East Campus substations to explode and start fires.

Friday's Power Outage

MG&E claims the massive power outages were attributed to the fires and the company having to turn off energy at the stations so firefighters could safely access the stations. By early evening, all power was restored to customers downtown near the Blount station.

In a press release, MG&E stated:

"We’d like to recognize the Madison fire and police departments and all of our partners across local, county and state government who worked to ensure our community’s safety throughout the event. We’d also like to thank the many field workers, system operators and utility employees who worked tirelessly to fulfill our critical responsibility of delivering electricity to our customers. "