Explosive device found in Sparta successfully destroyed

Authorities successfully destroyed what appeared to be an explosive device in Sparta, Wisconsin over the weekend.

On August 3rd, 2019 the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Falcon Road in Sparta for a reported explosive device around 1:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office personnel found what appeared to be an explosive device made of several sticks of dynamite, an activation switch, an initiator and a power source.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit for assistance. Dane County Sheriff’s Office EOD responded to the scene, inspected the device and destroyed it.

The investigation revealed that the device was likely left at the home by the former resident who is now dead. No criminal charges related to the possession of the explosive device are likely right now.

The Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Dane County Sheriff’s Office EOD and Sparta Area Fire District all assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office team.