Extra support available to Hamilton Middle School in wake of student's death

Students at Hamilton Middle School returned from winter break with extra support and a therapy dog following the death of a classmate.

Madison Metropolitan School District spokesman Tim LeMonds said on Monday the school’s principal and support team developed a comprehensive plan to help students work through the loss as a community.

Students and families were notified by the school district over winter break that 13-year-old Jocelyn Gannon and her mother, Amy, were killed in a Hawaii tour helicopter crash on Dec. 26.

Gannon was an eighth grade student at Hamilton Middle School.

LeMonds said student started the day back with an advisory and provided information to make sure they were aware of support services. Students also had the option to participate in reflection activities. LeMonds said many students enjoyed meeting a therapy dog named Breeze.