Extreme, possibly record-breaking cold Tuesday before chance of snow Wednesday

No impactful weather Tuesday, but it will be extremely cold.

High pressure will dominate the weather through Tuesday. The ridge is of Canadian origin so temperatures will be cold even with sunshine expected through the day.

Northwest winds at five to ten miles per hour will generate wind chills below zero Tuesday morning and in the single digits Tuesday afternoon. This cold could be record-breaking.

🥶RECORD COLD🥶: Madison will likely break the record for the coldest temperature recorded on Nov. 12 tmrw. It will be a close call for the record high minimum temperature.



Here's a look at forecast lows vs record lows and forecast highs vs record high mins across the Midwest. pic.twitter.com/TClkZk7kpk — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 11, 2019

Another clipper will race through Wednesday afternoon and evening bringing the likelihood of accumulating snow.