F-16 training flights during nighttime hours Monday through Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Evening training flights conducted by the 115th Fighter Wing will be occurring this week.
The Wisconsin Air National Guard said the flights will be Monday through Thursday and jets will be taking off or landing until 9 p.m.
Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct nighttime training for overall readiness.
Pilots will follow flight paths to designed to minimize noise, says the Wisconsin Air National Guard.