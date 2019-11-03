F-35 opponents call for stronger response from Madison mayor

Opponents of bringing F-35 military jets to Madison's Truax Air Force base are calling on local officials to take stronger positions against the planes.

Many opponents already submitted public comment to the U.S. Air Force ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline, but they said they want to hear from their local elected officials.

On Sunday, people called on Madison Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway to take a clear stance.

"I think that the message should have been a lot clearer, a definite no to coming to Madison," said Mary Jo Walters, who opposes bringing the F-35s to Madison.

Walters and a group of other opponents held a small protest outside the mayor's birthday celebration Sunday afternoon.

"We did get to talk to the mayor today and she said she wanted to set up a meeting, so that was a success," Walters said.

On Friday, the deadline to submit public comment to the Air Force, Rhodes-Conway released more than a dozen pages of comments and questions about the Air Force's Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

"We're concerned about potential environmental contamination, we're concerned about noise impacts, we're concerned about stormwater runoff," Rhodes-Conway said on Sunday.

Rhodes-Conway said she wants the Air Force to address these questions before making their final decision on the jets.

"Are these the correct data? Is this analysis correct? What was left out? What more information do we need to actually get a complete picture of the impacts?" Rhodes-Conway said.

However, opponents said they wanted to hear stronger opposition.

"She left the door open and said, well if the Air Force can't fix these many problems, then maybe she might reconsider her support," said Steve Klafka, a spokesperson for Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin.

Opponents did say they felt Rhodes-Conway addressed many of their concerns in her comments, and the mayor said she wants people to keep directing those concerns to the federal government.

""They should actually contact the secretary of the Air Force directly and contact their federal representatives because that's going to be the most effective path to get their voice heard," she said.

On Monday, opponents plan to submit their concerns to Senator Tammy Baldwin's office, the Madison Chamber of Commerce and other elected officials.

The Air Force will release their final environmental impact statement in February 2020.