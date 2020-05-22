F Brendan Bailey leaving Marquette to pursue pro career

Marquette forward Brendan Bailey is bypassing his final two seasons of eligibility to pursue a pro career.

Bailey entered his name into consideration for the NBA draft in April but still had the option of returning to school.

Bailey and Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski announced Friday that Bailey was indeed moving forward with his pro career.

Bailey will turn 23 on June 9. He spent two years on a church mission between the end of his high school career and the start of his Marquette career.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 7.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 25.3 minutes this past season.