FBI: Man convicted of 2 local killings most prolific serial killer in US history

A man convicted of murdering two local women earlier this year has murdered at least 50 people and is the most prolific serial killer in US history, the FBI said Sunday.

Samuel Little, 79, has confessed to 93 homicides of mostly women between 1970 and 2005, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators have only linked him to 50 of them but describe his confessions as credible.

Two of those are local women, Anna Stewart, 53, and a second victim who is unidentified and referred to by police as Jane Doe.

Prolific serial killer pleads guilty to 2 Cincinnati slayings

After he pleaded guilty to the Cincinnati murders, Little was sentenced for killing two women in Cleveland.

Earlier this year, the FBI released portraits of women he says he's slaughtered, hoping for help identifying them.

Little is currently in prison for life after being convicted of the killings of three women in California.

Several of the women he targeted were prostitutes and he often strangled women.

Many of his victims’ deaths, however, were originally ruled overdoses or attributed to accidental or undetermined causes. Some bodies were never found.

“For many years, Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims,” said ViCAP Crime Analyst Christie Palazzolo. “Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim—to close every case possible.”

The FBI has set up a website showing his videotaped recollections of unidentified killings, alongside sketches -- drawn by Little -- of the people he claims to have murdered.

He was jailed for life in 2014 after being convicted of three murders.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in matching the remaining unconfirmed confessions.

ViCAP, with the support of the Texas Rangers, has provided additional information and details about five cases in hopes that someone may remember a detail that could further the investigation.

If you have any information linked to Little’s confessions, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit at tip online at tips.fbi.gov.