FBI joins search for missing baby after deaths of 3 women in Florida

The FBI has joined the search for a baby who went missing after his mother, grandmother and great-grandmother were shot to death and his father apparently shot himself to death in south Florida.

The newborn, Andrew Caballeiro, disappeared after his father, Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, kidnapped him in January. Law enforcement soon after found the bodies of the family members.

The Miami Herald reported on Monday that the FBI was now assisting in the search and investigation.

Law enforcement believe the father, Caballeiro, likely murdered the women. The day after kidnapping the child, he was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot near Tampa, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.