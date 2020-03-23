FBI looking for 2 serial armed robbery suspects in Madison area

The FBI Milwaukee Division is asking the public for help to identify two serial armed robbery suspects, who officials believe are responsible for at least four robberies in the Madison area.

The robberies took place from November of 2019 through January of 2020 at multiple gas stations and one hotel. In each robbery, the FBI said the two suspects were armed with semi-automatic handguns when they approached the clerk, handed them a black bag and demanded money. After the victim gave them money, the suspects left the businesses.

The FBI believes the suspects are responsible for the following robberies:

November 28, 2019 : BP Gas Station; 2932 Fish Hatchery Road; Fitchburg, WI

: BP Gas Station; 2932 Fish Hatchery Road; Fitchburg, WI

December 21, 2019 : Capitol Petro Mart; 2770 S. Syene Road; Fitchburg, WI

: Capitol Petro Mart; 2770 S. Syene Road; Fitchburg, WI

December 27, 2019 : Magnunson Grand Hotel; 3510 Millpond Road; Town of Blooming Grove, WI

: Magnunson Grand Hotel; 3510 Millpond Road; Town of Blooming Grove, WI

January 7, 2020: 7-Eleven Gas Station; 2216 University Avenue; Madison, WI

Both suspects are described as black males between the ages of 18 and 25. They are approximately 5'10" to 6' tall and weigh between 150 to 180 pounds.

In all of the robberies, "suspect one" wore black clothing, white tennis shoes, white/gray nitrile-coated gloves, and a half white and half black full face mask. "Suspect two" wore all black clothing, black tennis shoes, blue/gray nitrile-coated gloves, and a white or black balaclava style mask.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robbery suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI Milwaukee Division at 414-276-4684. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. All tips can remain anonymous.