FBI seeking fugitives of Milwaukee violent drug trafficking organization

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking for several members of a violent gang-related drug trafficking organization in Milwaukee.

On Tuesday, a major operation in Milwaukee was executed by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Officers arrested 17 of 24 people associated with the Buffum Meinecke Boys (BMB).

Officials say $300,000, 53 guns, and quantities of various illegal drugs were seized.

As a result, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced federal charges against the 24 defendants.

Now, the FBI is now seeking information on the whereabouts of the following six subjects who are among those 24 defendants. They live in Milwaukee.

Those six men are: Corey Agee, Maureno Briggs, Tyrone Bryant, Luis Lorenzo, Jasmaine Linton, and Michael Smith.

The public is warned, all the above subjects should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. If any of these individuals are seen in the community contact law enforcement immediately, tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI at 414-276-4684.

