FCC gives $163 to Wisconsin broadband carriers to boost coverage in rural areas

The Federal Communications Commission has authorized over $163.1 million to support affordable broadband in rural homes and businesses in Wisconsin.

According to a release from the FCC, the funding is part of an $4.9 billion project to bolster broadband across the nation.

Rock, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties are all receiving funding.

The FCC says the money will go towards smaller rural carriers, traditionally known as “rate-of-return” carriers.

These carriers agreed to accept subsidies based on the FCC’s Alternative Connect America Cost Model, or A-CAM,

The homes and businesses are in areas where the costs of providing broadband service are high.

With the funds from the FCC, carriers must maintain, improve and expand broadband throughout their service areas, including providing service of at least 25 Megabits per second downstream and 3 Mbps upstream to over 363,000 locations nationwide, including more than 37,000 locations on Tribal lands.

Providers will be held accountable through an enforceable schedule for delivering improved and expanded service, with the first interim deployment obligation occurring in 2022, according to the FCC.

According to FCC chairman Ajit Pai:

“Our action today will help close the digital divide and is a win-win for rural Americans and taxpayers, including over 21,000 homes and small businesses in Wisconsin… Carriers get the predictable support they need to deliver broadband to their customers in these high-cost rural areas. And taxpayers, who fund this support through a fee on their phone bills, are getting more bang for their buck.”