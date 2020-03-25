FDA: Beware of fraud COVID-19 tests, treatments

Some people and companies are trying to profit from the current global pandemic, according to a release from the FDA on Wednesday.

These attempts include selling unproven and illegally marketed products that make false claims, such as being effective against the coronavirus, according to the FDA.

Fraudulent products that claim to cure, treat, or prevent COVID-19 have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety and effectiveness and might be dangerous to you and your family. The FDA has also seen unauthorized fraudulent test kits for COVID-19 being sold online.

"Do not take any form of chloroquine unless it has been prescribed for you by your health care provider and obtained from legitimate sources," according to the FDA.

Because COVID-19 has never been seen in humans before, there are currently no vaccines to prevent or drugs to treat COVID-19 approved by the FDA. Currently, the only way to be tested for COVID-19 is to talk to your health care provider.

The FDA advises consumers and health professionals to be cautious of websites and stores selling products that claim to prevent, treat or cure COVID-19.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and speak to your health care provider. Your health care provider will advise you about whether you should get tested and the process for being tested in your area.