Advertisement

FDA advises public to not use these 9 hand sanitizer products

The FDA says nine different hand sanitizer products could contain methanol. (Source: FDA)
The FDA says nine different hand sanitizer products could contain methanol. (Source: FDA) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about nine hand sanitizer products that could contain a toxic substance.

The products were manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico, and they could contain methanol. Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. The FDA says the chemical is not acceptable as a hand sanitizer.

The FDA has identified the following nine products which may contain methanol:

  • All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

  • Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

  • Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

  • The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

  • Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

    • Consumers who have been exposed to the hand sanitizers in question are advised to seek immediate treatment in order to reverse the toxic effects of methanol poisoning. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

    The FDA was unaware of any reports of methanol poisoning associated with these products as of Friday.

    Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

    Latest News

    National Politics

    Voting largely smooth in primaries in Kentucky, New York

    Updated: 38 minutes ago
    |
    By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
    Overwhelmed Kentucky and New York officials faced a deluge of mail-in votes likely to delay results for days after high-profile primaries Tuesday.

    National

    Crowds mourn Rayshard Brooks at storied Atlanta church

    Updated: 57 minutes ago
    |
    By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
    The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

    News

    Groups rally outside Dane Co. Jail following Capitol Square arrest

    Updated: 1 hour ago
    People are protesting outside the Dane County Jail after they said excessive force was used to arrest a man outside a Capitol Square restaurant.

    National

    Baptists and Walmart criticize rebel-themed Mississippi flag

    Updated: 1 hour ago
    |
    By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
    The Confederate-themed Mississippi flag drew opposition Tuesday from two big forces in the culturally conservative state: Southern Baptists and Walmart.

    National

    Obama raises $7.6M for Joe Biden’s campaign

    Updated: 1 hour ago
    |
    By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
    Former President Barack Obama has helped raise a record-breaking $7.6 million from more than 175,000 individual donors ahead of his first fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

    Latest News

    National

    Geared Up: Questions about police militarization arise again

    Updated: 1 hour ago
    |
    By Daniela Molina, Lee Zurik, and Jamie Grey
    Since 2008, the U.S. military has sent more than 1,000 mine-resistant vehicles to local police departments at their request. Now, some are questioning the optics.

    National

    Geared Up

    Updated: 1 hours ago
    |
    With recent demonstrations, protests and riots across the country, people are once again questioning police response and the use of military gear for policing.

    National

    Noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage there since October, feds say

    Updated: 2 hours ago
    |
    By Ed Payne
    The FBI says the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since 2019.

    National

    Prosecutor says Roger Stone was given special treatment

    Updated: 2 hours ago
    |
    By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
    A government whistleblower says an ally of President Donald Trump was given special treatment by the Department of Justice. A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress Wednesday that political considerations affected the handling of the Roger Stone case.

    National Politics

    Congress stalls on policing overhaul, despite public outcry

    Updated: 2 hours ago
    |
    By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
    The Republican legislation would create a national database of police use-of-force incidents, restrict police chokeholds and set up new training procedures. It is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal, but has similar provisions.

    National

    Arkansas State Police issues Amber Alert for 6-month-old girl

    Updated: 2 hours ago
    |
    By Jorge Quiquivix
    Police are looking for a missing 6-month-old baby girl from Crittenden County.