FDA approves expansion of Cologuard testing by Madison-based Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the expansion of its colorectal cancer screening test Cologuard to people between the ages of 45 and 49.

Previously, Cologuard was only approved for adults 50 years or older. This reflects the American Cancer Society's new screening guidelines that start at age 45.

“About three million people have been screened for colorectal cancer with Cologuard, with nearly half of those surveyed saying they were previously unscreened. With the FDA now approving the use of Cologuard for this vulnerable 45-49 age group, we are giving health care providers a sensitive, noninvasive option that has the potential to help combat the rise of colorectal cancer rates among this younger group of people,” said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences.

Colorectal cancer is considered the most preventable, yet least prevented form of cancer, and is the second deadliest cancer in the U.S. Between 2004 and 2015, health care providers diagnosed more than 130,000 cases of colorectal cancer in Americans under age 50.

Cologuard is a stool DNA-based colorectal cancer screening test for average-risk individuals. It uses a biomarker panel which analyzes a person’s stool sample for 10 DNA markers, as well as blood in the stool.

“The alarming rise in incidences of colorectal cancer for those under 50 is creating a sense of urgency,” said Anjee Davis, President of Fight Colorectal Cancer. “There is a need to educate the public about colorectal cancer screening and the array of reliable screening options. Expanding the screening age to 45 for Cologuard provides an additional tool to reach the unscreened populations.”

