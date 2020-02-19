FDA blames blackberries from Woodman's, Fresh Thyme for 2019 hepatitis A outbreak

A hepatitis A outbreak that's struck Wisconsin and four other states has been traced to fresh blackberries sold at Woodman's Market and Fresh Thyme Farmers Market stores, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

It reports twenty people across seven states came down with the infection late last year with the most recent case occurring in mid-November. Patients who became ill reported buying the blackberries at the two grocery stores in six states:

Indiana,

Michigan,

Minnesota,

Missouri,

Nebraska,

and Wisconsin

The agency says anyone who purchased the fresh, conventional (i.e. non-organic) blackberries from Woodman's or Fresh Thyme between September 9 and September 30 should not eat them and the frozen ones should be thrown away.

The FDA has wrapped up its investigation into the incident. However, it says its investigation could not find the source of the contaminated blackberries.