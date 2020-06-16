FDA cautions pet owners about COVID-19 in new video

The FDA is warning Americans that while their pets don't spread coronavirus, infected people can give it to their pets. House cats, as well as big cats in zoos, have been found to be infected with coronavirus.

In a new YouTube video, the FDA says that cats and ferrets are the pets most susceptible to COVID-19, but dogs can catch it too. In the video, the FDA also recommends avoiding dog parks for the time being. The six-foot social distancing rule is recommended for leashed animals as well.

The FDA suggests that if a pet owner does get sick with coronavirus, they might want to consider getting a pet sitter, if possible.

The CDC says the number of infected cats and dogs has been low and they are hoping to keep it that way.