FEMA explains mission to get Wisconsin the supplies it needs

The regional administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), James Joseph, was in Madison Tuesday, meeting with state officials at Wisconsin Emergency Management, as well as Congressman Mark Pocan.

NBC15 News had the chance to speak with James Joseph about where things stand with FEMA's efforts to get critical medical supplies and testing kits to Wisconsin.

Joseph adds there is an alternate health care site that's being developed in Wisconsin in the Milwaukee area, to care for incarcerated individuals who have COVID-19.

If the need arises, inmates from other parts of the state could also be treated at that facility.