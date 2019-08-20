FEMA urging Wisconsin residents to invest in flood insurance after 2018 floods

One year after historic flooding devastated communities across Southern Wisconsin, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is property owners and renters to get flood insurance to protect their homes.

In 2018, some areas saw more than a foot of rain within a few hours. The state received its first Presidential disaster declaration in a decade.

According to FEMA and the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), Most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover flood damage and flood insurance policies don’t automatically renew. The agencies state once a homeowner applies for a flood insurance policy, it takes up to 30 days to go into effect.

According to FEMA, in 2018, 2,039 Individual Assistance Grants were given to people to help make repairs to their homes or replace items such as furnaces and hot water heaters. People worked directly with FEMA to receive one of these grants.

To learn more about flood insurance, click here.

