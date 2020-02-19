FFA week starts Saturday

Agriculture is apart of Wisconsin's fabric as a state, and FFA is determined to keep teaching the next generation about every aspect of agriculture.

According to the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin's agriculture industry contibutes nearly $105 billion to the state economy each year. It also makes up 12 percent of the state employment.

FFA is celebrating all things agriculture starting on Saturday.

One of the state FFA leaders, Jared Mack, says the education of agriculture has vastly expanded over the years to include more about sciences, finances, and crops.

"It is really cool to see generations go through the FFA organization," FFA leader, Grace Morrissey said.

Morrissey was apart of the team that re-started the North Crawford County FFA group.

For more information on FFA Week events, you can visit the Wisconsin FFA website!