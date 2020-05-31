FIRST ALERT - Near record heat and strong storms possible Tuesday - Tuesday night

Make sure to enjoy Sunday because the heat, humidity and storm chances will quickly return next week.

Sunday is going to be a SUN-sational day with highs near 70 degrees and low humidity levels. If you are going to spend a lot of time outside, make sure you are wearing sunscreen. The UV-Index will be at an 8, which is very high.

Today is ☀️-DAY!



Make sure to enjoy today because the heat, humidity and storms quickly return next week - just don't forget the sunscreen. pic.twitter.com/d9jwTzJT1s — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 31, 2020

A warm front will lift north across the area on Monday. This front will bring in a chance of showers and storms and warm and humid air. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. There are still some question marks on how widespread the rain activity will be across southern Wisconsin. Right now, it looks like the best chance of showers and storms will develop just north of the area on Monday. A strong to severe storm capable of hail or gusty winds can't be ruled out on Monday.

Tuesday will be a hot and humid day. Near record heat will be possible. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees. The forecast high for Madison is 89 degrees. The record high on June 2 is 91 degrees (1948).

Near Record Heat Tuesday



Forecast High: 89°

Record High: 91° (1948)

Average High: 74°



The average date of the first 90° day in Madison is June 25. pic.twitter.com/veiGVAyWKM — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 31, 2020

A cold front will drop south across the area late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible. Strong to severe storms will be possible during this time as well. Right now, strong to damaging wind gusts and hail will be the main threats.

NEXT BIG WEATHER MAKER - Tracking near record heat and strong storms Tuesday - Tuesday Night



Monday - Warmer with showers and storms possible

Tuesday - H🥵T & humid - Near record heat possible

Tuesday Night - Better chance of storms. Strong to severe storms possible. pic.twitter.com/TZTfgAm0l7 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 31, 2020

With the storms expected to develop late Tuesday into Tuesday night, the threat of severe weather might not be as high as if the storms were coming through in the heat of the day.