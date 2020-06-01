FIRST ALERT: Tracking 90° temperatures and a round of strong storms Tuesday - Tuesday night

Tuesday will be the day to watch this week. Near record heat will be possible Tuesday afternoon. Plus, a complex of strong storms could impact the area Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.

The first 90 degree temperature reading this year is looking likely on Tuesday. The official forecast high in Madison on Tuesday is 90 degrees. The average date of the first 90 degree temperature day is June 25. The average high for June 2 in Madison is 74 degrees. The record high for June in Madison is 91 degrees (1948).

H-🥵-T - Tuesday is looking like our first 90° day of 2020.



Forecast High: 90°

Record High: 91° (1948)



The humidity will add 5° to the air temperature. Max heat index values will be in the mid 90s.



Have to work outside Tuesday? Work in the shade and drink plenty of water! pic.twitter.com/CekJQifl0J — James Parish (@James_NBC15) June 1, 2020

The humidity will also add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Max heat index values on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 90s. Make sure to limit your time outside in the heat of the day on Tuesday. If you have to work outside try to work in the shade and drink plenty of water.

A complex of storms will likely develop along a cold front as it drops south across the area Tuesday night. Storms will start to increase from northwest to southeast across the area Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.

WHAT I'M TRACKING...



Today - Rain chances increasing. No strong storms are expected.



Tuesday - HOT & humid. Highs near 90°.



Tuesday Night - Complex of storms. Severe weather possible.



Here's how one forecast model has today & tomorrow playing out. pic.twitter.com/epWZUfPkxy — James Parish (@James_NBC15) June 1, 2020

The strongest storms that develop Tuesday evening into Tuesday night could pose a threat of severe weather. Most of the area will be under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. A SLIGHT risk of severe weather is 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

⚠️ FIRST ALERT ⚠️ - Severe Weather Possible Tuesday Night



A complex of strong storms will likely impact southern Wisconsin Tuesday evening - Tuesday night.



Risk Level: Slight (2/5)

Main Threat: Damaging winds & large hail

Tornado Threat: Low

Other Threats: Heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/CO0XrIPF2g — James Parish (@James_NBC15) June 1, 2020

The main threats with the strongest storms will likely be damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat looks low, but not zero. Heavy rainfall will also be a concern. The storms should move rather quickly, so widespread flooding looks unlikely. Widespread rainfall totals will likely be between 0.5-1.0"+.