FIT BARGE RETURNS: Almost all local trainers teaching free classes

The Reebok Fit Barge is back by popular demand and offering more classes. The first day of the barge began July 29 and it will be holding free fitness classes until Monday, Aug. 5.

"It's a really great way to connect people in the community," Reebok Fit Barge spokesperson, Matt Powell said.

This year, two docks have been added to the barge for boats, and a back landing has been added to jump off of. Powell says more than a thousand people came to classes on the barge last year, and this year, 2,000 people are signed up for classes already.

Teachers of the free fitness classes are almost all local trainers including Kellian Kiron from Barre Code Madison and Peter Kraus from PK Fitness.

Here is a link to the

You need to sign up first online, and arrive at the Olin Park Boat Launch a half hour before the start time of your class. You are welcomed to kayak or paddle board to the barge.

Jaws will be shown on Friday night on the Fit Barge. Boaters are welcome to drive up and watch.

Cross Fit Games start Aug. 1 and run through Aug. 4.