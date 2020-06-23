FOX News announces town hall with President Trump in Green Bay Thursday
FOX News commentator Sean Hannity has announced he will present a one-hour town hall with President Trump on Thursday in Green Bay.
Hannity made the announcement Monday night, saying the town hall will air Thursday, June 25 at 8 p.m. on Fox News Channel.
Brian Stelter, the chief media correspondent for CNN, tweeted shortly after the announcement that the town hall will originate from the Jet Air facility at Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport, and will cover the latest on police reform and the 2020 election.
President Trump will be in northeast Wisconsin Thursday, and is scheduled to tour the shipyard at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, and also deliver a speech. He is expected to discuss the recent contract awarded to Marinette Marine to build up to 10 new ships for the U.S. Navy during the speech.