Facebook Event page for Friday's protest disappears

The Facebook event promoting Friday’s protest of Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order has apparently been removed from the popular social network just a day before it is scheduled to begin.

A check of the web page Thursday morning returned an error message indicating the content is not available. It does note that the screen typically comes up when the owner limits to who can see it or removes it.

However, the removal of the page is in line with Facebook’s policy of removing events that run afoul of state’s social distancing guidelines. On Monday, CNN reported a company spokesperson told the news channel it would take down Facebook Events that promote such activities in California, New Jersey, and Nebraska.

As far as Wisconsin, in addition to Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York, the spokesperson, Andy Stone, reportedly told CNN the company was trying to get answers from the state governments as to whether the protests would be prohibited.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration did confirm a permit requesting an event scheduled for this Friday on Capitol grounds was denied earlier this week. According to the agency, officials made that decision in light of the state’s ‘Safer at Home’ order.

NBC15 has reached out to Facebook to learn if the company removed Friday’s event or if it was removed by the person who created it. This story will be updated once a response arrives.

The CNN report did note that while Facebook is removing events, other types of posts, including Facebook Groups, may not be affected.