Facebook, Instagram and other platforms experiencing issues worldwide

Social media platforms had a bit of a meltdown on Wednesday.

Facebook (FB), Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter were all experiencing various issues.

Users reported bugs, such as images not loading on Instagram and problems with Twitter direct messages, including the app showing notifications for unread DMs that weren't there when users checked their inbox.

"During one of our routine maintenance operations, we triggered an issue that is making it difficult for some people to upload or send photos and videos. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience," a Facebook spokesperson told CNN Business, on behalf of its other apps Instagram and WhatsApp.

It's unclear what caused issues on Twitter. The company declined to elaborate.

"We're currently having some issues with DM delivery and notifications. We're working on a fix and will follow up as soon as we have an update for you. Apologies for the inconvenience," Twitter (TWTR) said in a tweet.

Issues on Facebook and Twitter were happening in pockets worldwide, according to Down Detector, which tracks issues and outages on a variety of sites.

In March, Facebook was hit with a partial outage affecting users globally that stretched for almost 24 hours. The company blamed a change it had made to its system for the outage. The interruption also extended to its other services, including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.